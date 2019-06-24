

CTV Windsor





The Ford Fireworks will be lighting up the Windsor-Detroit skyline with more pyrotechnic effects planned than ever before, according to event organizers.

Marking its 61st year, the fireworks will light up the Detroit skyline on Monday at 9:55 p.m.

Organizers say even though rain is in the forecast on Monday, the fireworks are going ahead as planned.

The event over the Detroit River is produced by The Parade Company and recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays.

"The Parade Company is gearing up for a spectacular fireworks show with more dynamic effects and brilliant colors than ever before,” said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company. “We are incredibly appreciative of Ford Motor Company’s continued commitment to this annual event and for all they do in our community. Ford, along with all of our many generous sponsors, help to keep this tradition alive for our great city to enjoy.”

Ford has served as title sponsor of the Ford Fireworks and presenting sponsor of The Parade Company’s Rooftop Party since 2013.

The Parade Company selects the musical arrangement and works exclusively with Zambelli Fireworks to stage more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects visible for miles along the Detroit River. The theme this year is “Detroit. Ready! Set! Go!!”

About 4,500 explosions are planned.

Several road closures are taking place downtown Windsor. Windsor police are asking attendees to take note and plan ahead.

Transit Windsor is offering free rides to the fireworks.