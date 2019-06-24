

CTV Windsor





The Ford Fireworks lit up the Windsor-Detroit skyline with more pyrotechnic effects planned than ever before, according to event organizers.

Marking its 61st year, the fireworks dazzled high above the Detroit skyline on Monday, starting at 9:55 p.m. and lasting for about 24 minutes.

The event over the Detroit River is produced by The Parade Company and recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays.

"The Parade Company is gearing up for a spectacular fireworks show with more dynamic effects and brilliant colors than ever before,” said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company. “We are incredibly appreciative of Ford Motor Company’s continued commitment to this annual event and for all they do in our community. Ford, along with all of our many generous sponsors, help to keep this tradition alive for our great city to enjoy.”

Ford has served as title sponsor of the Ford Fireworks and presenting sponsor of The Parade Company’s Rooftop Party since 2013.

The Parade Company selects the musical arrangement and works exclusively with Zambelli Fireworks to stage more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects, including 4,500 blasts from the barges were visible for miles along the Detroit River. The theme this year is “Detroit. Ready! Set! Go!!”

Streets in downtown Windsor were snarled with traffic following the show as people rushed from the core to beat the traffic.

Transit Windsor offered free rides to the fireworks.