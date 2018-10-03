

The Canadian Press





Premier Doug Ford is set to make a healthcare announcement today.

He's holding a news conference this afternoon with Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The government didn't say what the announcement will be about, but the chair of the council on improving health care and ending hallway medicine will also be in attendance.

CTV News Toronto has learned the province plans to fund 1,100 hospital beds, including 655 new beds and 450 existing spaces.

Sources say this is separate from a campaign promise to create 15,000 new long-term care beds over the next five years.

With files from CTV Toronto.