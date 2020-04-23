Ford City house fire being treated as suspicious
Published Thursday, April 23, 2020 2:29PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 23, 2020 5:03PM EDT
Ford City house fire in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy ONLocation / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A residential fire in Ford City is being treated as suspicious.
Windsor Fire Service was called out to the 1100 block of Henry Ford Centre Drive Thursday around 2:30 a.m.
No one was home.
The fire started in the back and caused about $45,000 damage.
An investigation into the exact cause continues.