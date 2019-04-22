

Ford City is getting into the Earth Day spirit.

The Ford City Neighbourhood Renewal and Ford City Residents Association presents an Earth Day celebration on Monday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Garry Dugal Park.

The event includes a tree planting, book-cycling and a special visit from the Easter Bunny, and an Easter Egg Hunt.

Residents can learn how to can become more involved in the neighbourhood by becoming an Alley Ambassador and help tackle the first alley of the season.

The clean sweep will finish at the Community Garden with a fun spring activity for the children and light refreshments.

The City of Windsor is celebrating Earth Day on Sunday, April 28, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Malden Park.