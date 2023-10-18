Forcible confinement investigation leads to weapon and drug charges

A man and woman are facing forcible confinement, assault, weapon and drug charges after an investigation.

On Oct. 13, a victim came forward to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, reporting an incident of forcible confinement and assault.

The victim stated that a few days prior, a man and a woman held her against her will at a residence on Duke Street in Chatham. The couple allegedly assaulted her, threatened her with various weapons, including a firearm, and coerced her into admitting involvement in an unrelated situation. She was then released with a warning not to contact the police.

Promptly responding to this report, the Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Unit, in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation Branch, executed a warrant at the Duke Street residence.

Police say the search was directly related to the ongoing investigation of the forcible confinement incident and aimed to gather evidence.

During the search, officers say they made a significant discovery. A loaded Glock 9mm handgun, a substantial amount of Canadian currency, and suspected Heroin and Fentanyl were found at the scene. The area was secured to ensure a comprehensive investigation and a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act warrant was obtained.

The Intelligence Unit proceeded to execute the warrant, which resulted in the seizure of approximately $6,500 worth of Heroin and Fentanyl, along with a significant amount of Canadian currency.

The 27-year-old Chatham man was charged with forcible confinement, assault, uttering threats, point firearm, assault with a weapon, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition (loaded), careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 26-year-old Wallaceburg woman was also charged with forcible confinement, assault, uttering threats, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition (loaded), careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both individuals were taken into custody, transported to police headquarters, and held pending a bail hearing.