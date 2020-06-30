WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined force used against a man during his arrest in Windsor was not excessive.

SIU Director Joseph Martino says there are no grounds to charge Windsor police officers.

The incident took place on Sept. 11, 2019, when members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad were in the area of Park Street West and Janette Avenue for surveillance.

The SIU report says shortly after 11 a.m., an officer came upon an unrelated incident, which he believed to be domestic violence and he intervened.

He radioed his colleagues for assistance and a 25-year-old man was arrested.

During the course of the arrest, the man sustained a broken nose.

Martino says he has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe the officers transgressed the limits of the criminal law at any point.