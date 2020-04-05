LONDON, ONT. -- A local foundation will help feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Solcz Family Foundation donated $100,000 to the Unemployed Help Centre which will supply food to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association.

The centre says the generous donation will help in supplying food to 15 food banks as the need for donations has increased in our community.

According to the centre, they have given out approximately 150,000 food hampers across Windsor-Essex this year, which is a 13 percent increase compared to this time last year.

“When you donate to us, 100 per cent of that goes to food. This donation, $100,000, is a lot of money and we are going to provide food throughout Windsor- Essex County to our 15 food banks and we are more than appreciative for what the Solcz Family Foundation did,” says Unemployed Help Centre CEO June Muir.