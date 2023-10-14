‘Food banks need help’: UHC says as Thanksgiving donations fail to meet community need

While Thanksgiving brought an increase of donations to the Unemployment Help Centre’s food bank, officials say it was not enough to serve the needs of Windsor-Essex in these current economic times — but they’re hoping a new event will show people just how those needs have grown “exponentially” in the past few years.

“Pre-pandemic we served 300. We're serving 1,500 a week. That's a lot so we need help. Food banks need help,” said, June Muir, CEO of the UHC Hub of Opportunities.

A recent turkey giveaway by CUPE 543 helped the community during the Thanksgiving holiday, she said. It helped bring in 500 turkeys and 100 chickens.

“But when you think of the need in Windsor and Essex County, that was great but not nearly enough.” Muir said.

“I'm hoping people … will donate so we can come together as Windsor-Essex County and help people at Christmas time.”

It's never slow during weekly food sharing at the Adie Knox parking lot.

“There's been an increase of new first time users,” said food bank coordinator Lynda Davidson, adding she worries about cold weather increasing people’s heating bills. “I definitely see an increase coming our way for the holidays. Donations are low. So we're a little worried about what are the holidays going to look like for us.”

To help, the UHC is dropping their signature Harvest Gala and holding a “Pastabilities Luncheon” in partnership with the Culinary Federation. About 25 restaurants will be volunteering their time and preparing pasta.

The Pastabilities Luncheon is being held Tuesday at the Ciociaro Club between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Around 700 tickets have already been sold, with seating available for 1,000 people.

Muir is encouraging the public to dine in or take out.

“You're going to eat that lunch and give back to your community,” she said.