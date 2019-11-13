The S’Aints offered a sneak peek Wednesday at what to expect for the annual Sleighing Hunger charity concert.

The Dec. 20 fundraising concert will be held at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

16 local foodbanks will benefit from the proceeds, including the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association and Chatham Outreach for Hunger.

The event has raised more than $250,000 to feed those in need since 2013.

This year's concert has special meaning and those involved are eager to address Windsor's growing child poverty problem.

“It just makes a huge difference because we're going to be able to put food on the shelves of foodbanks and feed people in need that are food insecure so, it means a lot,” says June Muir with the Unemployed Help Centre.