LONDON, ONT. -- New rules at the Downtown Mission of Windsor are limiting how many people can go inside the food bank at any given time.

Effective immediately, the Mission says only one person at a time will be allowed inside for further health precautions on site.

But the need for donations continue. Especially needed right now are canned meat, fruits and vegetables and cereal.

They ask if you are donating, to drop off goods at the Victoria Avenue location between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. any day.