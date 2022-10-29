Foggy morning to turn into sunny afternoon in Windsor-Essex
Windsor residents woke up Saturday morning to a thick veil of fog impacting visibility in some areas.
Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for the region with near zero visibility in fog is expected in some areas.
The forecaster says the fog is expected to dissipate Saturday morning.
Environment Canada warns travel can be hazardous due to the fog. When visibility is reduced, turn on your headlights and drive slowly.
The forecaster is calling for a high of 16C Saturday with sunshine as the fog dissipates.
The evening is expected to be clear with a low of 4C, more fog patches may develop overnight.
Fog in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)Fog in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
BREAKING | At least 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul: officials
At least 146 people were killed in a stampede when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween crammed into an alley in a night life area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said.
A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters
At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korea. Here a look at some of the major crowd disasters around the world in recent decades.
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
As we ‘fall back’ Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Russia announced Saturday that it will move to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices.
Iran's Guards head warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their crackdown on unrest sweeping the country.
Guilbeault slams oilpatch for raking in cash and sitting idle on climate action
The federal environment minister is calling out Canada's oil companies for failing to put cash behind their promises to tackle climate change.
Remains of Canadian First World War soldier who died more than 100 years ago identified
The remains of a Canadian soldier who fought in multiple battles during the First World War, returning to the front at one point after being wounded, has been identified more than 100 years after his death, the federal government announced on Friday.
Kitchener
Shots fired near Kitchener high school were blanks: police
Shots fired on Friday afternoon in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener were blanks, according to Waterloo regional police.
Driver charged after transport truck collides with ION train in Kitchener
A driver has been charged following a crash between a transport truck and an ION train.
Kitchener Rangers acquire hometown player in trade
A hometown hockey player will be suiting up for the Kitchener Rangers this season.
London
Person airlifted to hospital following two-vehicle crash
One person has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Oxford County, OPP say.
Overnight closures at Durham hospital’s emergency department this weekend
The emergency department at South Bruce Grey Health Centre’s Durham region will be closed overnight this weekend due to ongoing staffing shortages.
Barrie
Barrie man's body discovered in Kempenfelt Bay
Police say a fisherman discovered a man's body in Kempenfelt Bay Friday morning in Barrie.
'I reflect upon my friends who I've lost,' Legions launch poppy campaign
Every year on the last Friday of October, legions across the nation launch poppy campaigns to honour our veterans.
Five Simcoe County residents accused of stealing from vehicles face charges
Police seized several personal items and would like to return them to their rightful owners.
Northern Ontario
UPDATED
UPDATED | Three from Kirkland Lake charged with murder of missing woman
Two additional suspects have been charged in murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
Saturday at 7pm: CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
North Bay Airsoft shop condemns Thursday’s incident
Andrew Mitchell and Keegan Tennant, the owners of Nipissing Airsoft on Stanleys Road in North Bay, explain how changes are needed in the industry to prevent incidents like the one on Thursday.
Ottawa
Police crackdown on 'nuisance parties' in Kingston's University District during homecoming celebrations
Police in Kingston, Ont. moved in to break up several "nuisance parties" in the University District Saturday afternoon, as homecoming celebrations ramped up at Queen's University.
Severance packages for outgoing mayor, councillors will cost Ottawa taxpayers $660,000
Ottawa taxpayers will pay out more than $660,000 in severance packages for Mayor Jim Watson and the 10 councillors leaving city hall this fall.
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop 5 cents a litre
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop five cents a litre in Ottawa and across Ontario on Sunday, to 175.9 cents a litre.
Toronto
Some Ontario child-care operators still worry about stability days before $10-a-day program deadline
The Ontario government said that 86 per cent of child-care centers in the province have chosen to sign on to $10-a-day daycare.
‘Human chain’ formed along Yonge Street in support of Iranian protesters
A ‘human chain’ of protesters lined-up along the east-sidewalk of Yonge Street Saturday in support of the people of Iran.
Montreal
Search resumes for missing one-month-old boy after car plunged into the Mille-Iles River
A mother and two children plunged into the Mille-Îles River in a vehicle Friday afternoon. Emergency services were able to rescue the woman and one child, but the second is still missing. The search resumed Saturday morning after being suspended due to darkness.
Quebec says schools need to report weapons seizures to police after report says staff turning a blind eye
Quebec's education minister said he is 'very concerned' about the rise of weapons seizures in the province's schools and the lack of reporting such threats to the police.
3 finals in 3 weeks, Felix Auger-Aliassime beats world number-one Carlos Alcaraz in Basel
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated the world's number one tennis player Carols Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel.
Atlantic
Aircraft carrier visit to Halifax shows "how tight" U.S. is with allies: commander
A senior officer on the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the U.S. navy's fleet says the ship's stop in Canada is a time to remember the value of working closely with allies in ocean warfare.
Canadian Red Cross answers questions on P.E.I. Fiona response
The Canadian Red Cross was in the hot seat on Prince Edward Island Friday afternoon as representatives of the charity were questioned by Island MLAs.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg Comiccon returns for second pop culture celebration
It's a weekend of cosplay, comic books, and celebrity guests in the city's downtown as Winnipeg Comiccon returns for its first fully unrestricted post-pandemic convention.
Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut
The Arizona Coyotes were greeted by a sea of mullets, the NHL's smallest arena filled with fans revved up for a new season.
Calgary
Calgary veterans commemorate launch of annual poppy campaign with special parade
A special parade ceremony held Saturday morning at the Centennial Calgary Branch 285 welcomed young cadets and lifelong veterans to gather and officially open up this year’s poppy campaign set to run until Remembrance Day.
Tenant union calls for rental caps and registry again amid soaring housing costs
Alberta ACORN will protest outside Boardwalk’s Head Office in Calgary on Saturday to demand measures for rent control in the province.
Smith looking to block future mask mandates in schools
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
Edmonton
Smith looking to block future mask mandates in schools
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
1 in hospital after early morning fire
A fire in St. Albert Saturday morning destroyed one home and sent one person to hospital.
Vancouver
Rainfall warnings issued on South Coast as atmospheric river approaches
As much as 100 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on parts of the Lower Mainland this weekend, as the South Coast sees its second atmospheric river since Thursday.
1 dead after fire at Kamloops restaurant, RCMP say
Police and coroners are investigating after a body was found during a structure fire at a closed restaurant in Kamloops Saturday morning.
Hong Kongers returning to Vancouver after years of population decline, census shows
The data released this week shows the Hong Kong-born population of Canada is on the rise, with a large majority settling in the Vancouver region, reversing a return-migration trend that had previously seen thousands of Hong Kongers leaving Canada.