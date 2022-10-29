Foggy morning to turn into sunny afternoon in Windsor-Essex

Windsor residents woke up Saturday morning to a thick veil of fog impacting visibility in some areas.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for the region with near zero visibility in fog is expected in some areas.

The forecaster says the fog is expected to dissipate Saturday morning.

Environment Canada warns travel can be hazardous due to the fog. When visibility is reduced, turn on your headlights and drive slowly.

The forecaster is calling for a high of 16C Saturday with sunshine as the fog dissipates.

The evening is expected to be clear with a low of 4C, more fog patches may develop overnight.

Fog in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)