Fog leads to cancellation of buses in Windsor-Essex

    The Detroit skyline as seen from Windsor, Ont. on Jan. 23, 2024. (Source: Pat Gagnon) The Detroit skyline as seen from Windsor, Ont. on Jan. 23, 2024. (Source: Pat Gagnon)
    A fog advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex and most of southern Ontario Wednesday.

    Windsor Essex Student Transportation Services buses are not running in the city or county but all board provided transportation will run Wednesday afternoon.

    According to Environment Canada, near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring with dense fog expected to continue Wednesday morning.

    Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Wednesday: Drizzle and fog changing to periods of rain this morning. High plus 3.

    Wednesday Night: Periods of rain ending this evening then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 2.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High plus 5.

    Friday: Cloudy. High 7.

    Saturday: Cloudy. High 6.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

