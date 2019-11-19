Fog Advisory issued, morning buses affected in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton
CTVNewsWindsor.ca, CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 6:35AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 6:36AM EST
SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO - Morning school buses have been cancelled in some areas due to fog, however buses are running within Windsor and Essex County.
Morning buses are cancelled for the following areas:
- Middlesex County
- Oxford County
- Chatham-Kent/Sarnia Lambton Zones 1-8
All buses will be running this afternoon.
A fog advisory is in place across southwestern Ontario with near zero visibility conditions possible at times.
There is also the potential for freezing drizzle this morning.
Conditions are expected to improve throughout the morning.