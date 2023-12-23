Fog advisory issued for Windsor-Essex

As many people look to wrap up their holiday shopping, people should exercise caution if out travelling on Saturday night as Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the region.

According to Environment Canada, a fog advisory was issued late Saturday afternoon for much of southern Ontario, including Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent.

Near zero visibility is expected or is occurring, and Environment Canada warns that dense fog patches will develop across areas of southern Ontario Saturday evening. The fog patches are expected to become more widespread throughout the night.

In addition, the fog advisory may be expanded to other regions as the night progresses.

Because visibility may be reduced to zero, Environment Canada advises motorists take extra caution due to “hazardous” conditions if out travelling.

Visibility is expected to improve by Sunday morning.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Saturday night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of drizzle. Fog patches. Low 4 C.

Sunday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 9 C.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11 C.

Tuesday: Periods of rain. High 9 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 4 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 2 C.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High 0 C.