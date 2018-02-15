Fog advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
The fog is seen at the Kingsbay Golf Course overlooking Lake Scugog in Seagrave, Ont. early Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015. (@kingsbay52 / Twitter)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 6:57AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 15, 2018 4:59PM EST
A fog advisory is still in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
According to Environment Canada, the dense fog that has hung in the air throughout most of the day in Windsor-Essex is expected to persist through Thursday evening.
The weather authority recommends if travelling, that drivers be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.
Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.
School buses were cancelled for the morning in Windsor, Essex and Chatham-Kent. But the buses were in operation for Thursday afternoon.
The fog across southwestern Ontario made for a difficult morning commute -- which initially led to several school bus delays and cancellations across the region.
There will be no student transportation this morning (Thursday, Feb 15) because of fog - buses will run this afternoon— GECDSB PR (@gecdsbpro) February 15, 2018
The #fog has yet to lift on many county roads this morning. #DriveSafe @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/rBDUFYqWTz— Sacha Long (@SachaLongCTV) February 15, 2018