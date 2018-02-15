

CTV Windsor





A fog advisory is still in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

According to Environment Canada, the dense fog that has hung in the air throughout most of the day in Windsor-Essex is expected to persist through Thursday evening.

The weather authority recommends if travelling, that drivers be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.

School buses were cancelled for the morning in Windsor, Essex and Chatham-Kent. But the buses were in operation for Thursday afternoon.

The fog across southwestern Ontario made for a difficult morning commute -- which initially led to several school bus delays and cancellations across the region.