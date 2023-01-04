Fog Advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex

A fog advisory remains in effect in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada is warning of near zero visibility Wednesday morning. It is expected to lift by early afternoon.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of rain or drizzle early this morning. A few showers and drizzle beginning this morning. Fog patches dissipating near noon. High 12

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Low zero.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.