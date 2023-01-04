Fog Advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Players and fans from across the NFL rallied to Damar Hamlin's support, with vigils held in Cincinnati and outside the Bills' home stadium. The shock of what happened also reverberated in Pittsburgh, where the 24-year-old Hamlin grew up and was determined to give back to those in need.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver