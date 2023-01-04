Fog Advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex
A fog advisory remains in effect in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Environment Canada is warning of near zero visibility Wednesday morning. It is expected to lift by early afternoon.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of rain or drizzle early this morning. A few showers and drizzle beginning this morning. Fog patches dissipating near noon. High 12
Wednesday Night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Low zero.
Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Temperature steady near plus 2.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
Russia says unauthorized phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troops
Unauthorized use of cell phones by Russian soldiers led to a deadly Ukrainian rocket attack on the facility where they were stationed, according to the Russian military, as it raised the death toll from the weekend attack to 89.
McCarthy's bid for speaker to continue, says Trump backs him
U.S. House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first, with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.
Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner thanked well-wishers for their 'kind words' in his first post to social media since his New Year's Day snow plowing accident.
Son of New Brunswick radio journalist charged with second-degree murder in his death
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Players and fans from across the NFL rallied to Damar Hamlin's support, with vigils held in Cincinnati and outside the Bills' home stadium. The shock of what happened also reverberated in Pittsburgh, where the 24-year-old Hamlin grew up and was determined to give back to those in need.
Canada marks first National Ribbon Skirt Day
Today marks Canada's first National Ribbon Skirt Day after Manitoba Sen. Mary Jane McCallum's bill to recognize the day every Jan. 4 passed in Parliament late last year.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
Guelph city councillor responds to criticism over tiny home rental price
When Guelph city councillor Rodrigo Goller listed the tiny home in his backyard for rent, the reaction was swift. At 520 square feet, the two-bedroom home is listed for $2,500 per month, utilities included – a price more than one Facebook commenter called “shameful.”
Flair flight cancelled after ground equipment hits plane at Region of Waterloo airport
A Flair Airlines flight from the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) to Cancun was cancelled after ground equipment made contact with an aircraft Sunday.
OPP looking for white SUV after fatal hit and run near Six Nations
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a white Volkswagen Atlas SUV said to have extensive front-end damage after a crash near Six Nations of the Grand River territory that left one person dead.
'Incident involving train and pedestrian' in downtown London: London fire
London fire crews are on scene of a “serious incident” involving a train and a pedestrian.
26-year-old charged with arson after December apartment building fire
OPP have laid an arson charge against a 26-year-old man after he allegedly set a fire at an apartment complex in Walkerton, Ont. last month, which resulted in the displacement of the building’s residents.
Grey-Bruce COVID-19 vaccine task force prepares to wind down
As the province moves on from the COVID-19 pandemic, Grey-Bruce Public Health is also preparing to wind down its vaccine task force after two years of operations and the “largest mass vaccination rollout in the area’s history.”
Thousands to gather in Barrie Wednesday to honour fallen OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala
Thousand of people, including hundreds of members of the police community from across North America, will be gathering in Barrie this morning to honour fallen police officer Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala.
Slippery roads ahead with freezing rain forecast
Environment Canada is cautioning today's rain and drizzle could turn to freezing rain.
Good Samaritan robbed at knife-point during carjacking
Provincial police warn residents and motorists in the Town of Caledon to be on the lookout for a group of men using the ruse of a broken-down vehicle to rob people.
Threatening signs posted in wooded area near two northern Ontario First Nations
Residents from two First Nations in northern Ontario are speaking out after threatening hand-written signs were posted in a wooded area, calling it a hate crime.
3 Costco coworkers share huge lottery win in Ontario
Three Toronto-area coworkers are one million dollars richer after winning the lottery.
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
A winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada is warning of a messy mix of weather beginning Wednesday night in Ottawa and the region.
NEW THIS MORNING | Holiday bills rolling in? Top goal for Canadians is repaying debt, CIBC poll suggests
The New Year is a time for resolutions on diet and exercise, but it’s also a time for taking a closer look at one’s finances after the Christmas season.
NEW THIS MORNING | Three things that will cost more in Ottawa in 2023 and two things that won't
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at three things that will cost more in Ottawa in 2023 and two things that won’t.
WEATHER | Messy mix: Snow, ice pellets, freezing rain in forecast for southern Quebec
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across southern Quebec, including in the Montreal area.
2023: A risky year for the Legault government
The year ahead could be a fateful one for the Legault government. With the risk of a recession, tough choices are emerging, and pressure on François Legault could increase. Will his approval rating hold up like a Teflon that nothing sticks to, or will the wear and tear of power take its toll?
Fan excitement mounts at 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
Connor Bedard’s overtime-winning goal against Slovakia in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal game set off a wild celebration inside the Scotiabank Centre Monday.
'The sky's the limit': World Juniors open doors for future events in Moncton
For the first time since Boxing Day, the Avenir Centre is quiet, but the excitement and impact of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is far from over in the city.
'Clients say no one's been here for three days': Home care staffing shortages continue in Manitoba
The union representing home care workers in Manitoba says thousands of more workers are needed to meet an aging population.
Second-degree murder charges laid following Christmas Day apartment fire in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection with a Christmas Day apartment fire that killed two people.
Victim of deadly New Year's Day shooting identified
Stallone Musqua had only recently moved to Calgary for a fresh start.
Alberta's health care system continues to face old challenges in new year
It’s a new year, but Alberta’s health care system continues to face old challenges.
Sam Gagner's late goal propels Winnipeg Jets to 3-2 win over Calgary Flames
Sam Gagner tipped in a point shot from Ville Heinola with 5:40 left in the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.
'Exceptionally violent weekend' with multiple weapon incidents stretching resources: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service says the first weekend of the new year was "marked by violence," stretching resources to run multiple investigations.
B.C.'s stockpile of COVID treatments growing amid continued eligibility restrictions
B.C.’s stockpile of COVID-19 anti-viral treatments has ballooned even further in as guidelines continue to restrict access to the drug despite ample supply.
Vancouver property owners plead for information after duplex burned to the ground
A group of lifelong friends who invested in a property in an effort to enter the competitive Vancouver real estate market, are pleading with the public for information after it was burnt down.
'If I can do it, anyone can': Vancouver man completes 75 hikes in a year
After reading the story of a Calgary couple who climbed 65 mountains in a single year, Vancouverite Vishnu Vardhan set out to complete 75 hikes in 2022.