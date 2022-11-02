Fog advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex

5 things to know for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

A look at why Russia pulling out from the Ukraine grain deal might impact prices in Canada, a Canadian man was taken into custody after allegedly killing a Mexican police officer, and the Emergencies Act inquiry hears directly from 'Freedom Convoy' organizers. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • Last-ditch effort to save London vocational school

    Supporters of a London vocational school have made last-ditch pleas to save it from being closed down. There were both impassioned and reasoned pleas to maintain B-Davison as a vocational school most focused on students who supporters say were lost in traditional high schools.

    B. Davison Secondary School. (CTV News file photo)

  • Fog advisory in effect for London region

    Fog advisories remain in effect for all of southwestern Ontario including Middlesex-London and surrounding areas. Fog is expected to dissipate late this morning but in the meantime, Environment Canada warns that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

