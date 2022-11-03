Fog advisories in effect from Windsor to Muskoka
Fog advisories blanket all of southern Ontario Thursday morning, stretching from Windsor-Essex through London-Middlesex up to Parry Sound-Muskoka.
Environment Canada says “near zero visibility” is expected early in the morning.
Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18.
Thursday Night: Clear. Low 12.
Friday: Mainly sunny. High 21.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 21.
Sunday: Sunny. High 16.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 17.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.
Trudeau, in call with Ford, says use of notwithstanding clause is 'wrong and inappropriate'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday that his pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to keep education workers from striking is 'wrong and inappropriate.'
Canada expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, but COVID-19 costs on the decline
Canada is expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, according to new estimates, but the steep increase in health spending caused by the pandemic seems to sliding back down — despite COVID-19 hospitalization rates exceeding those of 2021.
EXCLUSIVE | All 'Freedom Convoy' truckers, donors could be drawn into class-action lawsuit over protest disruption
Lawyer leading class-action lawsuit over Ottawa protest wants to add all Freedom Convoy truckers and donors as defendants to multimillion-dollar litigation
'I call him a hero': Lloydminster man kicks in door to alert family to house fire
A Lloydminster man says his neighbour is a hero after he kicked in the door to alert the family to a fire. Mike Champagne and his family were asleep early Sunday morning when a blaze broke out at the home next door.
Dry shampoo recall could lead to class-action lawsuits, lawyers say
As Health Canada reports more than 100 incidents and inquiries following the recall of 1.5 million dry shampoo products found to have the presence of a cancer-causing chemical, legal experts say it wouldn't be surprising if the Unilever brand is hit with a lawsuit.
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
Heavy winds send 2 massive Christmas baubles rolling down street in central London
A street in central London looked less like a winter wonderland and more like a nightmare before Christmas when heavy winds tore through the area earlier this week.
Some airline passengers with wheelchairs say they're treated like second-class citizens
Flying these days can be frustrating enough, but imagine if you also worried about being injured every time you get on a plane. That's how a growing number of passengers who travel with wheelchairs are feeling.
What are the 500 best albums? Rolling Stone has an answer
Is Fleetwood Mac's landmark album 'Rumours' better than 'To Pimp a Butterfly' by Kendrick Lamar? Should 'Tapestry' by Carole King be ranked higher or lower than 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson? Rolling Stone magazine has some answers in a new book.
Some Waterloo region schools to close starting Friday if CUPE workers strike
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a walkout on Friday – with the possibility of an extension “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
Parents brace for possible CUPE strike in Waterloo region
Frustration is growing with some parents in Waterloo region who are worried about the impacts a proposed strike could have.
Waterloo region’s average home sale price posts larger gain in October
The average sale price for all residential properties in Waterloo Region saw its biggest monthly increase in the past several months in October, according to the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR).
Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
Girl hurt after stepping on board of nails buried in sandy Ontario parking lot
The Mahon family was wrapping up a beautiful day on Port Elgin’s beach when their daughter stepped on something sharp in the sandy parking lot.
Working roofers in London, Ont. scramble as fire comes up from unit through roof
14 roofers working at an industrial complex on Exeter Road in London were “scared” as a fire below them started coming up through the roof. Thomas Roofing was doing work at 203 Exeter Road on Wednesday when a fire started in one of the units. Damages are currently pegged at $500,000.
Thick fog causes near-zero visibility Central Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a Fog Advisory stating visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.
Local boards confirm what schools will close Friday
Six local school boards confirm they will close in the event of a strike by CUPE members, including Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board.
Barrie public school placed in hold and secure for police investigation
Police initiated a hold and secure at Cundles Heights Public School on Wednesday for a brief time.
Best friend of Sudbury murder-suicide victim speaks out
Friends of a Greater Sudbury family who were found dead last weekend are sharing fond memories of the family, even as they deal with feelings of shock and numbness.
Timmins-area school boards release plans in case of CUPE strike
Four school boards oversee education in the Timmins area and their plans vary from board to board regarding the expected strike Friday by education workers.
Bed challenges worsen at Sault Area Hospital
Roughly one in four beds at the Sault Area Hospital are currently occupied by alternate level of care patients.
CHEO postponing some surgeries, redeploying staff to deal with 'major surge' of patients
CHEO is cancelling some non-urgent surgeries, procedures and clinic appointments and redeploying clinicians to free up staff as it deals with a "major surge" in patients this fall.
Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa provides the backdrop for these Christmas movies this holiday season
Ottawa and eastern Ontario will take centre stage on the small screen this holiday season, with 15 Christmas movies filmed in the capital region this year.
Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
TDSB to close schools for duration of education workers' strike
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says its schools will be closed for in-person learning starting Friday and will remain that way as long as tens of thousands of education workers are on strike.
This is how staph was found in a Whitby, Ont. spa's pool: Internal audit
An internal audit reveals what went wrong with Whitby, Ont.’s Thermëa Spa Village saltwater pool in the weeks that it opened.
Quebec eyes new bill to make oath to King optional, but will it be enough to change the rules?
The Quebec government says it intends to soon table a bill to make swearing an oath to the King optional for MNAs in the national assembly, even though it remains unclear whether or not the province has the power to do that without amending the Canadian constitution.
Kahnawake's Remembrance Day ceremonies honour centuries-old warrior and military tradition
Kahnawake's ceremonies on Saturday will honour community members who have served alongside both Canadian and American soldiers, as the Legion no. 219's annual Remembrance Day/Veterans' Day festivities commence on Saturday.
Biggest police operation in 20 years: Montreal preparing for tens of thousands at COP15 environmental conference
A massive security detail will be put in place in the next few weeks in Montreal, with traffic being restricted in Old Montreal and a metro station closed as the city hosts the U.N. Conference on Biodiversity.
Halifax police members don't have confidence in Chief Kinsella, vote indicates
An internal vote within Atlantic Canada’s largest police force shows the majority of Halifax Regional Police members do not have confidence in their chief of police.
'Visibly shaken up': Alleged Fredericton carjacking ends outside Salisbury, N.B.
Chris Brown says he couldn't believe it when he heard how one of his vehicles was stolen Wednesday morning.
Police look for other alleged victims as P.E.I. priest charged with sex crimes
Retired Roman Catholic priest Maurice Praught, 69, is facing multiple sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents on P.E.I. in the 1990s.
Two councillors who endorsed Glen Murray ousted from mayor's inner circle
Winnipeg's new mayor has announced who will be in his inner circle, leaving some members who endorsed his opponent Glen Murray on the outside looking in.
Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween
Two adults are facing a slew of charges after multiple children were given cannabis gummies on Halloween night.
Heavy snow, freezing rain to hit these parts of Manitoba
Parts of northern Manitoba are expected to receive between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow this week.
City hall to draft bylaw restricting how graphic anti-abortion flyers are distributed in Calgary
Councillor Jennifer Wyness filed a notice of motion in September calling on the city to introduce rules that would require graphic images to be concealed in an envelope and have a warning label.
Annual flu shot can greatly reduce risk of stroke in adults, say researchers
Getting the flu shot significantly reduced the chances of having a stroke in a study of more than four million adult Albertans over a 10 year span.
Industry leaders meet in Calgary to discuss ongoing supply chain disruption story
The Calgary Supply Chain Excellence forum returned to Calgary Wednesday for the first in-person event since the start of the pandemic, gathering industry leaders to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing supply chain disruption.
'Overwhelming evidence': U.S. judge denies release for man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl
Noah Madrano – the man accused on state charges of luring, kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl – has been denied bail release ahead of his trial on U.S. federal charges.
Nearly 400 crashes reported to collision centres during Edmonton's first snowfall
The season's first snowfall has hit city streets, causing hundreds of crashes and testing Edmonton's new collision reporting centres.
'I call him a hero': Lloydminster man kicks in door to alert family to house fire
A Lloydminster man says his neighbour is a hero after he kicked in the door to alert the family to a fire. Mike Champagne and his family were asleep early Sunday morning when a blaze broke out at the home next door.
'Always a hero': Thousands pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
Fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang had an extraordinary and unwavering faith in humanity, her family said during an emotional funeral service Wednesday.
Whitecaps react to prison sentence for coach who sexually assaulted players
After former Vancouver Whitecaps women's coach Bob Birarda was sentenced to prison time, the team's CEO Axel Schuster issued a statement praising the four young players who told police what their coach had done to them.
Vancouver, Surrey open up cold-weather shelter spaces
Metro Vancouver's two largest cities have opened up extra shelter spaces as overnight temperatures are forecast to dip close to freezing in the coming days.