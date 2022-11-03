Fog advisories in effect from Windsor to Muskoka

Fog advisories blanket all of southern Ontario Thursday morning, stretching from Windsor-Essex through London-Middlesex up to Parry Sound-Muskoka.

Environment Canada says “near zero visibility” is expected early in the morning.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low 12.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High 21.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 21.

Sunday: Sunny. High 16.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.