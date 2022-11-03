Fog advisories in effect from Windsor to Muskoka

What are the 500 best albums? Rolling Stone has an answer

Is Fleetwood Mac's landmark album 'Rumours' better than 'To Pimp a Butterfly' by Kendrick Lamar? Should 'Tapestry' by Carole King be ranked higher or lower than 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson? Rolling Stone magazine has some answers in a new book.

