'Focus right now is on the three children': LaSalle family issues statement after mom's death
The father of a suspect in a LaSalle homicide issued a statement to CTV News saying the family’s focus is on the three young children impacted by the tragedy.
LaSalle police say Amanda Lyons, 34, was found dead inside her home on Sugarwood Crescent on Saturday. Her husband, Blair Lyons, 34, has been identified by police as a suspect. Police say investigators believe he jumped off the Ambassador Bridge and have been searching the Detroit River.
“The focus right now is on the three children,” Phil Lyons, Blair’s father, wrote in a statement to CTV News.
The LaSalle couple has three children - a five-year-old, four-year-old and eight-month-old.
“Our family asks for privacy at this time in the face of this tragedy,” added Phil Lyons.
A GoFundMe page has been created to provide funds “directly for the care of the children.”
Police are not releasing details regarding the cause of death or who was present in the home.
Residents in the area should expect increased police presence over the week.
“The investigators, the forensics unit are on scene currently going through the house,” Const. Terry Seguin said. “They are going to be examining the scene. The information I received today is that it could take up to several days.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Wallets, IDs but no survivors found in China Eastern crash
No survivors have been found as rescuers on Tuesday searched the scattered wreckage of a China Eastern plane carrying 132 people that crashed on a wooded mountainside in China's worst air disaster in more than a decade, according to state media.
What to know about hypersonic missiles fired by Russia at Ukraine
Russia has used hypersonic missiles in its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed Monday. But British intelligence and even Biden's own defence secretary have downplayed Russia's use of its air-launched Kinzhal missiles.
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
Ukraine said it retook a strategically important suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, while its forces battled Russian attempts to occupy the encircled southern port city of Mariupol.
Putin foe Navalny gets 9 more years in Russian prison
A Russian court on Tuesday convicted top opposition leader Alexei Navalny of fraud and contempt of court, sentencing him to nine more years in prison in a move that was seen as an attempt to keep President Vladimir Putin's biggest foe behind bars for as long as possible.
Increased risk of Type 2 diabetes linked to COVID-19, study finds
A new cohort study from German researchers has found that people who have had COVID-19 are at an increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
'Horrific death': 96-year-old Holocaust survivor killed in Ukraine
Boris Romanchenko survived the Nazi Buchenwald concentration camp during the Second World War. He survived the Dora-Mittelbau concentration camp in the same war. And the Bergen-Belsen camp. Last week, the 96-year-old Holocaust survivor was killed when shelling hit his ordinary flat in the war-ravaged Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Russian Nobel Peace Prize winner donates medal to fund for Ukrainian refugees
Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, a co-winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, said on Tuesday he would donate his Nobel medal to be auctioned to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.
These were the best and worst places for air quality in 2021, new report shows
A report by IQAir, a company that tracks global air quality, found that average annual air pollution in every country — and 97 per cent of cities — exceeded the World Health Organization's air quality guidelines, which were designed to help governments craft regulations to protect public health.
Kitchener
-
One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County
One person is dead after a small aircraft crashed in Brant County late Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario reports 639 COVID-19 hospitalizations and slight drop in ICU patients
There are 639 people being treated in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 179 in intensive care, officials report.
-
Cambridge council votes down controversial warehouse project in Blair Village
A plan to build a one million-square-foot warehouse and logistics centre in Blair Village hit a speedbump at Cambridge city council on Monday.
London
-
22 inpatients with COVID being cared for at London Health Sciences Centre Tuesday
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting a slight increase in the number of inpatients being treated for COVID-19 Tuesday.
-
London, Ont. man charged following child pornography investigation
A London, Ont. man has been charged for allegedly possessing child pornography.
-
Sarnia, Ont. police looking to identify suspects after park vandalized
Damage is said to be extensive after vandals spray-painted a Sarnia, Ont. park.
Barrie
-
Alliston woman, 69, dies following weekend house fire
A house fire that broke out on Sunday evening in Alliston has claimed the life of one person.
-
K9-unit tracks Innisfil suspect accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle
A driver accused of fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle in Innisfil Sunday afternoon faces several charges after police say the K9 Unit found him after a four-kilometre search.
-
Suspect sought after break-in at Barrie restaurant
Barrie police are searching for a suspect wanted in a break and enter.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario MP recovering from heart surgery
A northern Ontario Liberal MP is recuperating after heart surgery in Sudbury on Monday.
-
Elliot Lake suspect charged with starting a fire at apartment complex
A 29-year-old suspect has been charged with arson and violating probation orders following an incident that began late Monday in Elliot Lake.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King expresses frustration at courtroom livestreamers
In a brief court appearance Monday, Pat King, one of the organizers behind last month's 'Freedom Convoy' protest in downtown Ottawa, expressed frustration with people livestreaming his court appearances.
Ottawa
-
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
-
Zexi Li to receive city builder award
Zexi Li, who became a symbol of Ottawa residents’ resistance to the Freedom Convoy, is being honoured at city hall.
-
Three men stabbed in ByWard Market fight
Ottawa police are searching for witnesses after three men were stabbed during a fight in the ByWard Market.
Toronto
-
Toronto man opens up his home to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war
A Toronto man who immigrated to Canada in the 1990s from Russia has signed up to offer temporary shelter to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.
-
Ontario's homeless community is falling behind in vaccine coverage as province drops pandemic restrictions
A new Ontario-based study illuminates a reality health equity experts have been echoing throughout the pandemic – access to vaccines is not equitable.
-
Ontario Liberals have not spoken with NDP about coalition but Del Duca says 'mind is open'
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says that he has not spoken with his NDP counterpart about a formal or informal coalition following June’s election but will have an open mind when it comes to keeping the Progressive Conservative party from forming government.
Montreal
-
Quebec finance minister to table budget expected to address inflation
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is expected to table a budget Tuesday for the 2022-23 fiscal year, just over six months ahead of the provincial election.
-
Student strike and protest marks 10-year anniversary of Quebec's Maple Spring
Protests and a strike on Tuesday marks the 10-year anniversary of the Maple Spring demonstrations demanding free post-secondary education.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations jump by 41
Quebec reported a stark jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday with a net increase of 41 patients reported.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, including two people in their 40s
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19, including two people in their 40s, on Tuesday.
-
N.B. projects modest $35.2-million surplus; budget focuses on housing, healthcare and tax relief
The Blaine Higgs’ government’s fourth budget is focused on housing, healthcare and some tax relief for low-income earners, with COVID-19 costs now being absorbed into department operations.
-
'My wife is a refugee': Maritime man works to reunite with spouse displaced by Ukrainian war
A Maritime man is desperately trying to get his wife to Canada after she fled Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's surgical backlog continues to grow
Manitoba’s diagnostic and surgical backlog has grown to nearly 168,000 cases.
-
End of restrictions has some students and parents worried about safety of Manitoba schools
A new poll suggests that remote learning was hard for most families; however, now that restrictions have ended some students and parents are worried about the safety of schools.
-
Liberals, NDP have tentative deal that would keep Trudeau government in power until 2025
The federal Liberals and the New Democrats have worked out a tentative agreement that if finalized, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities, CTV News has confirmed.
Calgary
-
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
-
Beltline stabbing victim killed in 'random attack': Calgary police
The victim, a woman in her 30s, was unconscious when police arrived.
-
Police ask Balzac residents to search their property for missing Calgary man
Calgary police are asking residents who live in the Balzac area to "thoroughly search their properties" as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a missing man.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | Edmonton MLA admits to using premier's birth date to hack Alta. COVID-19 records system
Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang says he used Alberta's premier's birth date to access the province's COVID-19 vaccination website in September to prove the government had "failed to implement the most basic security protocols."
-
Here's why Edmonton's water currently smells like it came from a swimming pool
While Edmonton's water may currently taste and smell off, it is still safe to drink and bathe in, according to EPCOR.
-
Pro bull riders returning to Rogers Place in November
PBR Canada says the event will have a $175,000 pay out, including a $50,000 bonus to be awarded to the season champion.
Vancouver
-
Guilty pleas entered in killing of New Westminster woman
Guilty pleas were entered in New Westminster court Tuesday morning in connection with the death of a local woman whose burned body was found in a Burnaby park last year.
-
Fires reported at Langley, B.C., home twice in 1 day
Emergency crews were called to a vacant home in Langley after it caught on fire twice in one day.
-
Hundreds of thousands raised to support Ukraine through B.C. liquor, cannabis stores
A B.C. fundraiser aiming to support the Red Cross's efforts in Ukraine raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in just a few weeks.