'Focus right now is on the three children': LaSalle family issues statement after mom's death

The father of a suspect in a LaSalle homicide issued a statement to CTV News saying the family’s focus is on the three young children impacted by the tragedy.

LaSalle police say Amanda Lyons, 34, was found dead inside her home on Sugarwood Crescent on Saturday. Her husband, Blair Lyons, 34, has been identified by police as a suspect. Police say investigators believe he jumped off the Ambassador Bridge and have been searching the Detroit River.

“The focus right now is on the three children,” Phil Lyons, Blair’s father, wrote in a statement to CTV News.

The LaSalle couple has three children - a five-year-old, four-year-old and eight-month-old.

“Our family asks for privacy at this time in the face of this tragedy,” added Phil Lyons.

A GoFundMe page has been created to provide funds “directly for the care of the children.”

Police are not releasing details regarding the cause of death or who was present in the home.

Residents in the area should expect increased police presence over the week.

“The investigators, the forensics unit are on scene currently going through the house,” Const. Terry Seguin said. “They are going to be examining the scene. The information I received today is that it could take up to several days.”