Flying vehicles at Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show fans will see what the future of mobility holds from the ground up.

“Incredible amount of money being invested in flying cars and mobility in the air so we thought why not bring it here,” said Rod Alberts, executive director of the show.

One vehicle that stands out at this year's auto show is the ALEF flying car.

“We have two prototypes. They're R&D,” said ALEF Co-Founder Constantine Kisly. “They're not as beautiful [as] those ones but yes. We flew, so yes. It's real.”

Six year ago, Kisly and three other founding members of ALEF introduced their first sub-scale prototype, “That idea was just a multi-copter and eventually we came up to this design.”

The current design is a one-seat, sporty looking car. There are propellers behind the mesh look at the front and back.

“It takes off like a multi-copter but flies like an airplane,” said Kisly.

Rani Plaut, CEO and co-founder of Air, wants to bring an EV 2-seater known as Air One to the masses.

“It takes a payload of 550 pounds, so it's two people plus small luggage,” Plaut said. “We go for 100 miles. We don't drive on the road. We go only in the air.

The company is in formal certification with the FAA. Plaut plans to begin delivering Air One to customers late 2024 or early 2025.

“You have people with vineyards, people with farms. People that want to go to Manhattan from the Hamptons. People that just want to use the air for transportation.”

The Auto Show has a lot more to see and experience as well.

“Being a dealer's association, we've kinda learned that it's good to put customers in the car seats,” said Alberts.

Ford, Cadillac, BMW, GMC and other dealers are giving test drives around a track built at the back of Huntington Place.

“Part of our job is to educate, so the show has evolved into an opportunity to teach people about electrification, technology and really what the future holds for mobility,” said Alberts.

The Detroit Auto Show runs until Sept. 24.