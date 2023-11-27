WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Flurries and rain showers in the forecast for Windsor-Essex

    Willistead Manor in Windsor, Ont. as seen in November 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer) Willistead Manor in Windsor, Ont. as seen in November 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer)

    Flurries are in the forecast as temperatures hover around the freezing mark to start the week.

    Towards Thursday it does get back to more seasonal temperatures around 5 C with some sunshine mixed in.

    Flurries seen earlier in the week will change to rain showers as the temperature fluctuate.

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Monday: Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 1 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 8 this afternoon.

    Monday Night: Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

    Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

    Thursday: Sunny. High plus 5.

    Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 4.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News