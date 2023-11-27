Flurries and rain showers in the forecast for Windsor-Essex

Flurries are in the forecast as temperatures hover around the freezing mark to start the week.

Towards Thursday it does get back to more seasonal temperatures around 5 C with some sunshine mixed in.

Flurries seen earlier in the week will change to rain showers as the temperature fluctuate.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 1 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 8 this afternoon.

Monday Night: Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Thursday: Sunny. High plus 5.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.