Flurries and colder weather headed to Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow starting Tuesday afternoon amounting up to two centimetres.

The forecast says skies will be cloudy and wind becoming east 30/h late Tuesday afternoon and a high of 2C.

More flurries are expected into the evening with snow ending near midnight then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle or flurries overnight.

Environment Canada says there is a risk of freezing drizzle in the evening and after midnight with snowfall amounting to another 2 cm.

Temperatures are expected to keep steady near zero with east winds 30 km/h.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast over the next few days:

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle or flurries early in the morning and 30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 3C. UV index 1 or low. Wednesday night is expected to be loudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low zero.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 5C. Thursday night expected to be cloudy. Low 1C.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7. Friday night, cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Saturday: Rain with a high of 9C and into the night, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -2C.

Sunday: Calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -2C. Into the evening, cloudy periods and a low of -8C.