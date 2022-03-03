Fluctuating temperatures over the next week in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect some temperature swings over the next several days.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 0C. Wind chill -14C in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the afternoon.

The evening is expected to be clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -11C. Wind chill -7C in the evening and -16C overnight.

The temperature is expected to rise to 19C over the weekend, and then drop with a chance of snow.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Friday..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 3C. Wind chill -16C in the morning. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8C. Saturday night..showers. Low 8C.

Sunday..periods of rain. High 19C. Sunday night..periods of snow. Low zero.

Monday..periods of snow. High 2C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -4C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C. Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 3.5C and the average low is -4.6C.