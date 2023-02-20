Fluctuating temperatures in Windsor-Essex this week

Expect a range of temperatures in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this week.

Starting off on the cool side, the region will reach double digits on Thursday with a sharp drop below zero on Friday.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing this morning. Temperature steady near plus 4.

Monday Night: Clear this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight. Risk of freezing rain overnight. Wind becoming west 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 1.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers early in the morning with risk of freezing rain. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 70 in the morning then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. High plus 4.

Wednesday: Rain or snow. Windy. High plus 3.

Thursday: Periods of rain. High 12.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.