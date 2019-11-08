WINDSOR -- Help is on the way to alleviate a flu vaccine shortage for staff at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Hospital officials say the flu shot is available for patients, but the vaccine is limited for the staff.

So far, just over 260 vaccines have been delivered for more than 4,000 employees and another shipment is on the way.

Initially the delivery was expected on Nov. 15, but officials tell CTV News that date has been expedited.

Manager of infection prevention and control Erika Vitale says the vaccine for staff and patients needs be kept separately and until the shipment arrives, staff are asked to get the flu shot at a pharmacy or family physician's office.