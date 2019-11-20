

WINDSOR -- Officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are urging everyone over the age of six months to get their annual flu shot now that flu season is here.

The health unit says the flu shot is the best way to protect yourself, and those around you, from the influenza virus.

“The flu vaccine is safe and it is now readily available in our community,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health of the WECHU.

Yearly, the flu results in approximately 12,200 hospitalizations and 3,500 deaths in Canada.

Young children, older adults, pregnant women, and those with chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, asthma, and diabetes are at a greater risk of serious illness from complications of influenza.

Last year’s flu season saw 157 lab-confirmed cases of influenza in Windsor and Essex County.

The health unit says so far, there have been no confirmed cases of influenza this season.

The flu vaccine is developed to match the most common strains of the influenza virus, which changes from year to year. Therefore, officials say it is important to get the flu shot every season.

Ahmed says the flu vaccine does not contain a live virus and will not cause the flu.

It is widely available from participating pharmacies, health care providers, and walk-in clinics. Pharmacies are only able to immunize individuals that are five years of age and older.

Flu symptoms are more severe than a cold and typically include the sudden onset of fever, cough, and muscle aches. Other common symptoms include headache, chills, loss of appetite, fatigue, and a sore throat. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea may also occur, especially in children.

Getting the flu shot is the best protection against getting or spreading the flu. Other important measures that can be taken to prevent the spread of the influenza virus include washing your hands often, cleaning and disinfecting touchable surfaces, sneezing and coughing into ones sleeve or a tissue, not touching your face, and staying home when you’re sick.

To learn more about ways to stop the spread of the influenza virus, visit https://www.wechu.org/flu or speak with your local health care provider or pharmacist.