

CTV Windsor





Basement flooding for Chatham’s King Street businesses backing onto the Thames River and flooding in the community of Thamesville are expected as early as Thursday as water upstream has peaked.

Officials with the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority have issued a Flood Warning as Chatham-Kent received about 50 mm of rainfall combined with snowmelt from higher temperatures.

The Thames in London appears to have peaked and flows exceed those in the 1977 and the 2008 and ’09 floods.

Rain might boost the levels a little more and residents in Dutton and Southwestern Middlesex area are expected to brace for peak water levels on Thursday with the higher levels reaching Thamesville and Chatham on Friday.

Fortunately ice downstream of Chatham through to Lighthouse Cove has cleared and appears to be pushing out into Lake St. Clair without any sign of jamming.

Meanwhile, The Essex Conservation Authority warns residents waterways continue to flow at elevated levels, and issued a Flood Watch.

Water resources Engineer, John Henderson says total rainfall depths in the Windsor and Essex County area ranged from 40 mm to 70 mm resulting in standing water.

Henderson says that water will continue to drain with the potential to causing flooding in low-lying areas adjacent to waterways.

The authority is also worried remaining ice cover is flowing towards the lakes and the Detroit River and ice blockages at bridges and culvert locations.

Nearshore lake areas within the region remain covered with ice varying thickness which could block waterways.

Henderson reminds people to avoid rivers, lakes, ditches, streams and ponds as flowing water and standing water can be extremely dangerous.

He says remaining ice cover is becoming unstable and a combination of slippery banks, moving/melting ice and cold water is particularly dangerous.

People should keep children, pets and livestock away from waterways.

If possible keep catch basins and other surface water inlets free of debris.