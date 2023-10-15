Flooding on the docket at Essex town council
Essex town council will convene Monday to explore ways of assisting residents during flooding incidents.
According to Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy, the town is looking for a better way to help residents by revamping and expanding their flooding subsidy program.
"It’s timely for administration and council to review what we can do to help residents, especially with the recent flood and we have to work on a lot of things," said Bondy. "This is something that can happen in a short period of time."
Removing red tape from the flooding subsidy program application process is a goal, she added.
"For something that is such a small job in the grand scheme of things, maybe we can make it easier for residents to apply by saying 'Hey, you don’t need to get two quotes. Just get a licensed plumber.' That’s good enough."
She added water back-up sump pumps played a role in the August floods and the town will discuss incentivizing battery back-up systems.
