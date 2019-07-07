

CTV Windsor





Drivers across the county were forced to take alternative routes after multiple roads were flooded.

In Amherstburg the southbound lanes of Front Road was closed from Laurier Drive to Sacred Heart Drive due to flooding.

Front Road in LaSalle has been closed between Martin Lane and Laurier Drive.

The LaSalle Outdoor Pool, the boat ramp, Front Road Park and the Riverdance building are all closed until Wednesday .

Heritage Road in Kingsville between Sycamore and Centre Avenues is also closed to traffic.

Also be cautious if approaching River View Road in River Canard.