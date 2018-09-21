

The Downtown Mission in Windsor is cleaning up from flooding this week.

Executive Director Ron Dunn tells CTV News the heavy rain on Thursday morning flooded the basement in their Wellness Centre and caused between $50,000 and $75,000.

Dunn says they received between four and six inches of flooding in their Ouellette Ave. building.

He adds the water also affected the building's elevator service, which impacted some of their clients who cannot climb stairs to where the 103 beds are located.

In fact, Dunn confirms five guests had to sleep on mats in the hallway.

Dunn hopes to have the repairs done by Saturday.