WINDSOR -- Conservation authorities along the Lake Erie shoreline have issued warnings as wind and heavy rain across the region could cause flooding.

The Ausable-Bayfield Conservation Authority said rain Saturday night through Sunday morning could push water levels high enough to prompt flooding in low-lying areas.

Water levels were expected to peak Sunday morning into Monday, and remain high through the week.

In Essex County, strong, gusty winds over Lake Erie were expected to combine with the heavy rain to impact areas along the shoreline including Leamington, Pelee Island and the Detroit River shore.

High waves due to the wind could complicate the situation, especially west of Point Pelee, with potential for flooding and near-shore erosion with waves overtopping breakwalls.

The warnings are echoed by the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, where Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent, which had been under a local state of emergency in August due to flooding, is again at risk.

The Lake Erie shore in both Chatham-Kent and Elgin County are expected to see high winds and waves through Sunday.