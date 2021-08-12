WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch due to heavy rainfall across the region from multiple storms across Windsor-Essex.

ERCA says storms have brought roughly 30-50 mm in some areas as of 6 a.m. Thursday morning, with another storm passing through that could bring the total amount to 50-75 mm by noon.

“Ground conditions are fairly wet and lake levels remain elevated, the combination of which results in an increased risk of flooding near major watercourses,” according to a statement from ERCA.

Heavy rainfall can cause accumulated standing water and rivers and drains can spill into low lying floodplain areas.

People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

ERCA says the combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water and shoreline areas.

The flood watch remains in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13.