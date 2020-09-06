WINDSOR, ONT. -- Due to strong winds that are predicted overnight, The Essex Region Conservation Authority stated that a Flood Watch is effect for the Lake Erie shoreline.

The Flood Watch includes Amherstburg, Essex, Kingsville, Leamington, the Township of Pelee, and islands within the western basin of Lake Erie.

High winds may increase late Sunday, potentially reaching 40 km/hr early Monday.

Along with predicted high winds comes the potential for near shore erosion with 'wave overtopping' and spray.

Although winds are expected to subside throughout the day on Monday, people are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding can occur.

The Flood Watch is in effect until Tuesday. At that point the Long Term Flood Watch related to high static (calm) lake levels will remain in effect.