A flood watch has been issued for the Lake Erie shoreline in Leamington and Point Pelee.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says that due to predicted rainfall over the next 24 hours, combined with saturated soil conditions, a possibility of flooding exists along watercourses and low-lying areas across the region.

Rainfall predictions range between 25 mm and 55 mm with intensities potentially exceeding 10 mm/hr at times.

Winds are expected to remain in their current northeast direction with sustained speeds ranging from 10 to 15 kilometres per hour and gusts up to 20 km/hr until Thursday evening.

The predicted wind and current lake levels are below “flood watch” thresholds; however, based on the forecasted conditions combined with the predicted rainfall, ERCA says there is a possibility for near shore erosion with wave overtopping and spray.

Residents along the Lake Erie shoreline in the Leamington between Wheatley Harbor and the tip of Point Pelee, as well as the north and east shoreline of Pelee Island have the potential to be impacted by these conditions.

ERCA says people should take extra caution and avoid rivers, ditches, streams and shoreline areas. The combination of slippery banks and fast moving water can be extremely dangerous. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing water, standing water and breakwall/shoreline areas.

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. on Friday.