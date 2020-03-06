WINDSOR, ONT -- Windsor, Tecumseh, and Lakeshore are all under a Flood Watch due to expected strong winds off of Lake St. Clair.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority advises that due to high water levels and forecasted winds from the north that the watch will be in place until Saturday.

Forecasts are predicting strong winds out of the north and northwest beginning around noon Friday.

Lake levels are higher than they were at this time last year.

The watch is inplace for shoreline communities in Windsor, Tecumseh, and Lakeshore.

Residents should avoid rivers, streams, and shorelines during these events.