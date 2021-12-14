Flood watch issued for Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent

Windsor, Ont. -

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the Erie Shore Drive area in Chatham-Kent due to strong winds in the forecast Wednesday morning.

The LTVCA said winds are currently light to moderate across the region, but forecasts along the Lake Erie shoreline are calling for moderate to strong winds switching more southerly.

There is a risk of flooding along Erie Shore Drive from Wednesday morning through Thursday with a risk of shoreline damage and erosion all along the Lake Erie shoreline including the high bluffs.

Forecasts are calling for sustained wind speeds in the 40 to 55 km/hr range lasting throughout the day Thursday. By Thursday evening, winds are predicted to switch more westerly and drop off. Wave forecasts for Lake Erie are calling for waves around 1 to 2 m, a LTVCA release said.

“Due to high lake levels, there is a risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause erosion all along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County, including along the high bluff areas,” the release said. “Currently, winds are not predicted to be strong enough over Lake St. Clair when they switch to the west to cause issues for the Lake St. Clair shoreline in the LTVCA jurisdiction.”

LTVCA is warning people to take extra caution and avoid the shoreline should conditions get rough. The waves can be strong and the shoreline slippery and hazardous debris could be within the waves and thrown to shore.

The message will be in effect until Dec. 17, officials will continue to monitor the situation and update if needed.