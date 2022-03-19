Flood watch issued for Lake Erie shoreline

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for a portion of the Lake Erie shoreline.

Here are some highlights of the advisory:

Forecasts calling for strong southwest winds Saturday afternoon and evening.

Risk of flooding along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent during this period.

Risk of shoreline damage and erosion all along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County, including the high bluffs.

People should take extra caution and avoid the shoreline should conditions get rough. The waves can be strong and the shoreline slippery.

The Lake St. Clair shoreline in the LTVCA jurisdiction is not expected to be impacted by this event.

The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. on Sunday.