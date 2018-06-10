

CTV Windsor





With high winds in the forecast, the Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Watch for the Lake Erie And Lake St. Clair shorelines.

East and northeast winds are expected to reach gusts of up to 50km/h Sunday heading into Monday morning.

ERCA says that, combined with elevated water levels, creates the potential for flooding, shoreline erosion and damaging waves.

The authority says the area of most concern is Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and the tip of Point Pelee.

Other areas of concerns are Lakeshore, Tecumseh and the eastern portions of the City of Windsor.

ERCA is urging the public to take extra caution and avoid shoreline areas where winds and waves may be a factor.