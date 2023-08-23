Flood watch issued for Essex region

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) issued a flood watch for the region Wednesday afternoon after significant rainfall with more forecasted.

The flood watch will remain in effect for the Essex region until 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

The conservation authority said in a statement the region already received 25-33 mm of rainfall earlier Wednesday. Due to the rain, smaller surface drainage features, like roadside ditches and municipal drains are expected to be partially or bank full.

Some areas have already experienced flooding. Videos circulating on social media show flooding in parking lots and roads in Tilbury.

Hip waders are required equipment for gassing up in Tilbury today.

Even the 18-wheelers are cosplaying as boats. Parking lots are flooding in Tilbury. So much rain is coming down.

Low lying areas along larger some rivers, streams and creeks may see some standing and flowing water as runoff starts to work its way downstream, ERCA said.

Residents are reminded to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring, along with rivers, streams and shoreline areas during heavy rainfall and wind events. The combination of slippery banks and fast water can be dangerous.

ERCA warns standing water can also present hazards and cautions children, pets, and livestock should be kept away.

ERCA will continue to monitor forecasts and update advisories as needed.