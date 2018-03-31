

CTV Windsor





The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.

Although flooding has not occurred yet, winds are expected to peak in the late afternoon and could remain near peak speeds into the early evening.

Wind speeds on Lake Erie could reach 55 km/hr and gusts could reach up to 80 km/hr.

Waves could reach 2 to 3 m in height early this evening.

Residents are urged to use caution around the lake.