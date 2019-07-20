Flood watch issued by LTVCA
The view at the lookout at Cotterie Park in Leamington, Ont., on March 20, 2018. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 12:26PM EDT
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the region.
Strong winds will bring an elevated risk of flooding and erosion along Lake Erie.
There is the potential for winds to gust up to 50 km/hr.
Waves could exceed 1 metre in height.
Residents should take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during this flood watch.
Children and animals should stay away from bodies of water.