

CTV Windsor





The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the region.

Strong winds will bring an elevated risk of flooding and erosion along Lake Erie.

There is the potential for winds to gust up to 50 km/hr.

Waves could exceed 1 metre in height.

Residents should take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during this flood watch.

Children and animals should stay away from bodies of water.