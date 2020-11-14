WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Flood Watch is in effect for the Lake Erie shoreline until Monday.

Due to strong winds that are expected to begin Saturday evening continuing into Sunday, the Essex Region Conservation Authority advises a Flood Watch is in effect.

Amherstburg, Essex, Kingsville, Leamington, and the Township of Pelee are potentially at risk.

Increasing wind speeds for up to 60 km/hour with gusts ranging from 80 to 100 km/hour are expected.

With lake levels elevated, the Municipality of Leamington is advised to monitor the dykes in the Southeast Leamington area which includes Mersea Road 1 Dyke and the Marentette Dyke.

The City of Windsor continues to monitor water levels within the Little River Drain corridor.

The public is encouraged to avoid areas where flooding is occurring including rivers, streams, and shoreline areas.