CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- A flood watch is in effect along the Lake Erie shoreline.

The watch issued by the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority remains in effect until Jan. 2.

Officials report strong winds in the forecast can cause shoreline damage, erosion and flooding.

The flood watch is in effect Erie Shore Drive, Erieau and Rose Beach Line in Chatham Kent.

There is also a risk of freezing wave spray for Tuesday.