The Essex Region Conservation Authority says the flood warning issued Sunday night has now expired as wind speed has subsided and water levels are dropping away from road surfaces.

The flood watch issued on Sunday 12 p.m. has been extended.

Due to forecasted winds out of the East, South/East at 30 kilometers gusting to 50 kilometers the extended watch affects the following areas:

-The east shoreline areas of the Municipality of Leamington;

-The shoreline areas of the Town’s of Kingsville, Essex and Amherstburg.

ERCA says in addition, the wind speed and direction will have the effect of elevating water levels in the western basin of Lake Erie and the Detroit River.

The elevated water levels together with increased wave activity increases the possibility of nearshore erosion, breakwall damage and wave overtopping with splash and spray. S

Significantly elevated water levels increase the risk for damage to docks and other shoreline infrastructure on private lands and within marinas.

The flood watch remains in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday.