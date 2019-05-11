

CTV Windsor





The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) has issued a flood warning along the Lake Erie shoreline.

Flooding is happening in the village of Erieau and could last into Monday morning. Those around Rondeau Bay will also be impacted.

Winds are expected to gust up to 60 km/h this weekend.

There is also the possibility of up to 15 mm of rain on Sunday.

Waves on the lake could reach up to 2 meters in height.

Meanwhile the Essex Region Conservation Authority has also issued a flood warning for Sunday for the area between Wheatley Harbour and the tip of Point Pelee in the Municipality of Leamington.

A flood watch is in effect for the Lake Erie shoreline, including Pelee Island; the Lake St. Clair shoreline; the Detroit River shoreline and other large bodies of water.

Residents are warned to stay away from bodies of water as they can be extremely dangerous.