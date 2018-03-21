

CTV Windsor





A flood warning from the Essex Region Conservation Authority has been lifted and officials with ERCA are now turning their attention to assessing damage to parts of Point Pelee.

A strong northeast wind on Tuesday, with gusts up to 60 kilometers an hour, whipped up waves on Lake Erie. Those conditions sent water crashing into eastern sections of the peninsula.

ERCA Watershed Services Manager Tim Byrne says some parts of shoreline road sustained damage and utilities like water mains are exposed.

Byrne adds soil was also swept away from break-walls.

Bryne tells CTV Windsor they are still investigating, but he's not aware of any damage to homes or property.

But at least one person didn’t mind the waves, and made the best of the situation.

Lloyd Ayotte of Harrow went out to surf in the extreme weather.

“I’ll go as far as where the waves break even. If they kind of swell, the waves will bring you right up to the shore and if you’re not careful, right up over to the other side of the marsh,” said Ayotte. “It’s amazing, so exhilarating.”