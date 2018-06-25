

CTV Windsor





The hard-hit shoreline just east of Point Pelee in Leamington is once again bracing for more high winds.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook for Lake Erie shoreline areas between Wheatley Harbour and the tip of Point Pelee.

Forecasts are predicting easterly winds with sustained speeds of 10 to 20 km/h and gusts up to 30 km/h. It’s believed those conditions may last until Wednesday morning.

ERCA advises this wind is typically below the “flood watch” threshold, but the area potentially impacted by this event was significantly impacted by waves and flooding in April of this year and remains vulnerable.

Many of the shore protection structures such as break walls are still damaged from that storm and could take on more damage if the wind picks up, according to ERCA’s water resources engineer, John Henderson.

Henderson says there is the possibility of near shore erosion with wave overtopping and spray. He recommends you keep your children and pets away from flowing water, standing water as well as break wall and shoreline areas.