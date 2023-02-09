Flood outlook: ERCA issues Watershed Conditions Statement

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement as the region is expected to get a significant amount of rain.

Environment Canada is predicting 15-25 millimetres of rainfall on Thursday.

The ERCA advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. on Friday.

“There is very little snow present across Windsor-Essex; however, ground conditions as of February 8th are saturated as the region experienced some above average temperatures,” said ERCA in a news release.

ERCA has been monitoring the rainfall and as of 8 a.m. Thursday, the northern areas of the region have experienced 12- 14 mm of rain, while the southern half of the region has seen slightly more at 16 to 18 mm.

Ground conditions are saturated and many of the smaller sized watercourses are beginning to fill up. It is expected that low lying areas will have standing water as the saturated grounds are slow to drain and will cause additional runoff than normal for this amount of rainfall.

ERCA said low lying areas along some of the larger rivers, streams and creeks may see some standing and flowing water as runoff begins to work its way downstream.

People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

The combination of slippery banks and fast moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.