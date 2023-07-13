Flood damage reported at Tecumseh Arena

Damage is being assessed after a significant rainfall event caused flood damage at Tecumseh Arena.

A report to Tecumseh council on Tuesday said it was from the rain on July 2.

The report said there were drainage issues caused by a partial blockage of the storm drain at the outflow area.

Water back-flowed into the arena, damaging lower walls and flooring in the office, canteen, and lobby.

A complete financial assessment of the total costs of repairs and remediation is still being determined and will be brought back to the July 25 council meeting.